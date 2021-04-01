Fidel Glasgow: Ten charged over Coventry stabbing
Ten men have been charged by detectives investigating a fatal stabbing outside a nightclub in 2018.
Fidel Glasgow, 21, was injured outside Coventry's Club M in September 2018 and died in hospital.
Nobody has been charged with his murder, but West Midlands Police has now charged the 10 men in connection with the preceding violence.
Mr Glasgow's mother, Melanie Staple, said her son and his "infectious personality" was "missed dearly".
The 21-year-old, who was the grandson of Specials Singer Neville Staple, was mortally wounded when "a mob" gathered outside Club M in Junction Street at about 05:20 BST on 1 September.
A 23-year-old man was also stabbed and seriously injured in the disorder. He has since recovered and some of the 10 men also face charges in connection with the attack on him.
The defendants are due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 28 April.
Brendon Gama, 23, of The Coppice in Stoke; Jiguael Botamba, 21 of Little Duke Street, Nuneaton; Pa Gaye, 23, of Harnalls Lane East, Stoke; Mohammed Amadu, 20, of Walsgrave Road, Ball Hill; Adil Naseer, 24, of Park Street, Foleshill and Michael Mistouflet, 24, of James Galloway Close, are all charged with wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Andrea Boadi, 21, of Lansdowne Street, Ball Hill; Harrison Asiedu, 27, of North Street, Stoke, and Meidel Dange, 24, of Hornsey Close, Wood End, are charged with wounding with intent and violent disorder.
Brian Kamau, 33, of Chandos Street is charged with violent disorder.
West Midlands Police said the charges marked "a significant step forward" in the search for Mr Glasgow's killer.
"We continue to ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward," Det Insp Michelle Allen, from the force, said.
