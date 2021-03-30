Covid: Police break up rave under M6 motorway bridge
More than 20 people have been fined after police broke up an illegal rave beneath a motorway bridge.
West Midlands Police sent a helicopter to the M6 Coleshill interchange, near Birmingham, in the early hours of Saturday as dozens partied.
No-one was hurt but part of the M6 was closed and a woman helped from a nearby river, the force said.
Police said the event "would have been illegal" without Covid rules, but the pandemic made it "more irresponsible".
"I understand people's frustrations at having endured a long lockdown but amassing in large numbers like this for an unlicensed event in such a dangerous environment is not acceptable and we have to take action," Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said.
The force said it had received a tip-off ahead of the rave from a member of the public, but the event's location, on the border between Warwickshire and the West Midlands conurbation, had not been disclosed until the last minute.
Due to the "dangerous" nature of the scene - which as well as being beneath a motorway bridge is also close to a river - police used a drone and a helicopter to break up the crowd, concerned they may flee if a large number of officers appeared.
Police used thermal imaging cameras to spot about 30 revellers. Twenty two were issued with £200 fines and others left the scene without giving their details.
One man was spotted carrying a suitcase with sound equipment. And a van, believed to have been used to set up the event, was seized after getting stuck in mud.
West Midlands Police said the suspected organiser could face a fine of £10,000.
