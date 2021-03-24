Boy dies in Coventry after falling through roof of derelict building
A boy has died after falling through the roof of a derelict building.
The 14-year-old was on a building on Torrington Avenue, Coventry, on Tuesday when it happened, West Midlands Police said.
Emergency services were called just before 17:00 GMT and took the boy to hospital, but he died shortly after arrival.
The force said his death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.
