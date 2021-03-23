PC who attacked woman resigns from West Midlands Police
- Published
A probationary police officer who assaulted a woman in a "terrifying" attack has resigned from West Midlands Police.
PC Oliver Banfield grabbed and forced Emma Homer to the floor last July while drunk.
He was given a curfew sentence on Friday which sparked criticism he was not jailed.
West Midlands Police said Banfield would still face a misconduct hearing in due course.
Ms Homer said the attack had left her with "anxiety, insomnia and stress" and her family said they were "disappointed" with 25-year-old Banfield's sentence, a night-time curfew.
During the sentencing hearing at Leicester Magistrates' Court, CCTV was shown in which Banfield could be seen shouting at Ms Homer.
He grabbed and forced her to the floor during the assault in the early hours of 26 July in Bidford-on-Avon, Warwickshire.
In her victim personal statement, which was read out in court, she said she thought he was "fulfilling a violent cop movie fantasy".
Warwickshire Police said it had personally apologised to Ms Homer for delays in the investigation.
Initially the CPS said there was not enough evidence to bring a prosecution, but after Ms Homer appealed, further inquiries were made and Banfield was charged.
Banfield, who had been suspended by his force, pleaded guilty to assault by beating at a hearing in January and at Friday's hearing received a 14-week curfew order banning him from leaving his house between 19:00 and 07:00.
Criticising the non-custodial sentence in a tweet on Friday, Ms Harman wrote: "He continues in post. WMPolice (West Midlands Police) must review.
"This is proof, if any needed, that system fails women and protects men."
Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said she accepted Banfield's resignation on Tuesday.
"I want to stress that former PC Banfield will still face an accelerated misconduct hearing, chaired by the chief constable, in the near future," she said.
"I recognise the distress Emma Homer - who was assaulted and verbally abused by Banfield - has suffered during this time.
"We have spoken to her today to update her on the resignation of former PC Banfield and will continue to keep her updated."
