M42 crash victim was returning home from Mother's Day trip
- Published
The family of a teenager serving in the RAF who died in crash said the accident had happened as he was returning to his base from a Mother's Day visit home.
Harvey Blount was killed when the Audi A3 he was in left the M42 motorway in Worcestershire and hit a sign before continuing down an embankment.
The driver and a passenger escaped without serious injury, but the 18-year-old died at the scene.
He was a "bright, loving person who had a smile for everyone", his family said.
Mr Blount, from Derby, was based at MOD St Athan, near Cardiff, West Mercia Police said.
The crash happened at 20:15 GMT on 14 March as the car was travelling on the westbound carriageway between junction three, at Portway, and two, for Hopwood Services.
In a statement, his family said they were "crestfallen and beside ourselves with grief".
"We were so proud of him and he always saw the good in everyone," they said.
"He took on life with ease and made the most challenging things seem like nothing.
"We will miss him forever and the pain will never go away."
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash.
