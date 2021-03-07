Two hurt as shots fired in Coventry 'violent disorder'
A man and a teenage boy were injured after shots were fired in a "violent disorder" in Coventry.
West Midlands Police said officers were deployed to Achal Close in the city at about 00:20 GMT on Sunday.
A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with leg injuries, police said, and the 17-year-old boy self-presented at hospital later with hand and chest wounds, which are not thought serious.
No arrests have been made, police said, but patrols have been stepped up.
The force said it was carrying out CCTV inquiries around Achal Close, in the Longford area of north Coventry, as part of its investigation and urged anyone with information to come forward.
