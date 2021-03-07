Mystery 'charmer' delivers lockdown lifts in Water Orton
Residents in a Warwickshire village say their spirits have been lifted by mysterious deliveries of poems and charms through their letterboxes.
Locals in Water Orton think someone on every street in the village has received a package from the unknown sender.
Graham Smallburn said the gifts are delivering a "feel-good factor" during lockdown in the village.
"They lift your spirit a bit," he said. "But then you think: Who's done this?"
It's thought the do-gooder posts the charms, along with a poem titled "Just a little gift", under cover of darkness.
The poem describes the sender's intention to "brighten up your day" in times which "are hard to bear and often can be sad".
"I think at these times it's lovely to think someone's thinking of you," said Sharon Arnold, who lives in the village.
"I thought it was a lovely idea."
There is some speculation among villagers as to the identity of the sender, but as of yet they remain anonymous.
"Everyone's got their ideas who it might be, I've got mine," said Neil Bevan.
"I think it's just nice that somebody's doing it, it doesn't need to be identified."
