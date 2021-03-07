Coventry Clean Up: 'I spend my Friday nights litter picking'
A woman who took it upon herself to tidy her city has inspired hundreds of others to join her in litter picking.
Jac Danielle, 24, from Coundon in Coventry, now spends her Friday nights and weekends picking up waste.
"Everywhere seems so heavily littered," she said. "Especially with lockdown and people increasing their time outdoors."
Last month she created a community group on Facebook, Coventry Clean Up, and has already attracted more than 200 like-minded volunteers.
"It just seems to be that there's litter basically everywhere," Ms Danielle, who works in HR, said.
"I went out on a first pick and had a lot of people asking me if I had a group," she said.
"So I decided to set up a group to encourage other people to do the same thing and just collectively clean the city up and make it look a lot better."
Local refuse collectors, who take away what the group pick up, have branded her "a credit to Coventry".
"Once you start picking up rubbish it dawns on people how much there is," Ms Danielle said.
"I do my street every week and it just never seems to change. If everyone did their bit I'm sure it will make a great impact."
