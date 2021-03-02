Coventry City of Culture unveils 'flexible' festival programme
- Published
An all-day launch event, street art festival and a "poignant" puppet walk have been announced to mark Coventry City of Culture.
Music and theatre shows celebrating the city's heritage and diverse communities will form part of the programme.
Organisers said they have created a "flexible" festival after the pandemic made programming "challenging".
It has previously been announced the city will host the Turner Prize and a festival curated by Terry Hall.
It will kick off with "Coventry Moves", a "dawn until dusk" performance, details of which organisers are keeping under their hats for now.
A "Summer of Surprises" will follow the launch, including a street art festival with 20 new artworks for the city centre and Coventry Welcomes, a week of events, performances and workshops to mark National Refugee Week.
The programme also includes:
- 'The Walk' which will see a 3.5m tall puppet of a young refugee arriving in Coventry on 27 October, completing a journey that will begin on the Syria/ Turkey border in July
- Performances celebrating Coventry's sound systems culture, including heats for an international competition linked with the city's twin town, Kingston, in Jamaica
- An outdoor musical theatre production of George Eliot's 'Silas Marner' written by Coventry playwright Alan Pollock
- Shop windows in the city will also be transformed to display artworks
- Later in the year artists will re-imagine a broken window in Coventry Cathedral, which was smashed last year in a burglary
Chenine Bhathena, Coventry City of Culture's creative director, said the pandemic had created "the most challenging of environments to create a festival programme".
It's meant all of the events have been planned in a "flexible and responsive way", with a greater focus on online and digital platforms.
Coronavirus pushed the festival back to May, however organisers have no plans to delay it further in line with the government's "road map" which currently dictates that hospitality and entertainment venues can start opening up no sooner than 17 May - two days after the festival launch.
Coventry will also host the International Booker Prize - the first time the event has taken place outside of London.
A number of programmes in partnership with the BBC were also announced, including documentaries on the city's car manufacturing heritage and Delia Derbyshire - a Coventry-born composer who helped create the Doctor Who theme music.
Coventry City Council confirmed regeneration projects in the city were under way and due to be completed by the start of the festival.
The new £82m train station is nearing completion, Cllr Jim O'Boyle said, and there has also been investment in regenerating the Belgrade Theatre and St Mary's Guildhall, which the council said was the city's "best kept secret".
