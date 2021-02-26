Mark Hoof named as Coventry double stabbing victim
A man whose death after a double stabbing sparked a murder probe has been named as Mark Hoof.
The 36-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Waveley Road, Coventry, just before 11:20 GMT on Thursday.
Police said a 46-year-old woman was in a stable condition in hospital after also suffering stab wounds.
A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder is in custody while investigations continue.
Det Insp Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police, said the force was not looking for anyone else in connection.
"This is a really tragic case but our investigations are moving swiftly," Det Insp Mahon said.
"The families of both victims are understandably devastated."
Police said the unnamed injured woman was receiving treatment for stab wounds to her neck and leg.
The scene remains sealed off while detectives carry out house-to-house inquiries and the force has also appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.
