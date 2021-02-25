Coventry City of Culture recruiting over 5,000 volunteers
More than 5,000 volunteers are being recruited to be "hosts" during Coventry's year as the UK's City of Culture.
A recruitment drive has been launched to recruit the volunteers for the 2021 event, which will launch on 15 May.
The City of Culture Trust said the "city hosts" will provide a "friendly welcome" to people visiting Coventry.
Its chief executive said it will help put the people of Coventry "front and centre" of celebrations.
Some will provide an initial welcome and a farewell to visitors, while others will provide information on artworks, installations and events, the trust said.
Anyone who signs up will receive training before being offered opportunities to volunteer at events, with further recruitment drives to take place throughout the year, it added.
City hosts have the option to commit to supporting as little as three events between May 2021 and May 2022 or to volunteer for more if they want to.
Martin Sutherland, chief executive of the Coventry City of Culture Trust, said: "What better way to celebrate this incredible time for the city, than putting what makes Coventry special - its people - front and centre.
"We want everyone to come and help us make this an incredible year for Coventry."
