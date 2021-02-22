BBC News

Hundreds in Coventry light up lockdown with window art

image copyrightHilary Hopker
image captionSome people created beautiful images of nature on their windows, which were lit up from within their homes

Hundreds of homes across Coventry have helped light up lockdown by creating art works in their windows.

Window Wanderland started in 2015, encouraging communities across the world to "transform their neighbourhood into a magical outdoor gallery".

Organisers said lockdown gave it even greater significance this year.

This is the first time the event has visited Coventry, which later this year is set to be unveiled as UK City of Culture 2021.

The four-week Window Wanderland festival began in the neighbourhoods of Whoberley and Earlsdon and will take in 10 areas of the city and wider Warwickshire.

Jay Bloomfield, from the event, said it was "incredible" more than 300 people had so far got involved.

"It's so important to do something in your local area at the moment," she said.

image copyrightHilary Hopker
image captionSome people marked the roots of 2-Tone in the city with their displays
image copyrightHilary Hopker
image captionOne image remembered James Starley, who became known as the father of the cycle industry

Some people in Whoberley and Earlsdon have featured windows inspired by watchmaking, once a key industry in the area.

Local hero Frank Whittle, inventor of the jet engine, has been another popular theme.

Other residents have featured words and images encouraging people to stay positive during the pandemic.

image captionWorkers at Earlsdon Library say it has been "re-imagined as Dr Who's Tardis" in recognition of local hero Delia Derbyshire, who penned the show's 1963 theme tune

The start of Coventry's year as UK City of Culture was pushed back until May because of the effects of coronavirus.

However, city of culture organisers have encouraged people to get involved with Window Wanderland.

Walking trails have been put together to allow local residents to take in the artwork, while online galleries have also been created.

image captionAdults and children created beautiful images from paper and other materials
image copyrightHilary Hopker

The 10 areas which will take part in the art project will include parts of Kenilworth, Rugby, Warwick Gates and Whitnash.

Some people have been helped by creating online tutorials which show how to make the art from tissue paper and other materials.

image copyrightHilary Hopker

