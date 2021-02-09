Rugby stabbing: Two more arrests after man attacked
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after a man was found with serious stabs wounds in a street in Rugby.
The victim, in his 20s, is in a stable condition in hospital after he was discovered in Balcombe Road on Sunday afternoon, Warwickshire Police said.
The 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both from Rugby, are in custody.
A 21-year-old man arrested on Sunday with two others, on suspicion of attempted murder, remains in custody.
A 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man, from Rugby, have been released on bail until next month pending further enquiries.
Police say the victim was stabbed twice in the incident.
