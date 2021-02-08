Rugby stabbing: Man critically injured in attack
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in Rugby, police have said.
The victim, who was in his 20s, was taken to hospital after being found in Balcombe Road at about 12:20 GMT on Sunday.
Warwickshire Police said he had been stabbed twice and his injuries were life-threatening.
A 21-year-old man, from Rugby, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A black Volkswagen was seen leaving the scene at the time of the attack. A cordon has been set up at the scene.
Det Supt Suzanne Baker said: "This was a terrifying incident in broad daylight that has left a man with serious injuries and must have been very frightening for anyone who witnessed it.
"A team of detectives are now investigating to establish exactly what happened and how the victim came to suffer his injuries."
