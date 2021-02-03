Police contact 2,000 numbers on drugs supply phone
More than 2,000 numbers found on a suspected drug dealer's phone have been messaged by police and asked to seek help for addiction.
The contacts were uncovered after the phone was seized as part of an investigation into drugs supply across Birmingham and into Worcestershire.
The phone numbers received marketing updates aimed partly at middle class cocaine users, police said.
The network is thought to have supplied up to £3,000 worth of cocaine a day.
Four men have been charged with possessing drugs with intent to supply.
"Razor Line"
The phone was seized from a 31-year-old man from Solihull on 25 November last year, West Midlands Police said.
Two men were arrested in December after officers found drugs, a gun and ammunition while searching addresses in Erdington, Acocks Green and Oldbury.
On Tuesday, officers contacted the phone numbers to say they have been identified as part of a drugs supply investigation, while urging them to seek addiction help and stressing the exploitation of children within cocaine production.
Det Insp Dan Rooks said officers will have more contact with some of the so-called customers in the coming weeks.
"Forensic analysis of the line - known as the Razor Line - shows the marketing messages being issued are appealing to the middle classes that use cocaine socially as well as those who have addictions," he said.
"Intelligence suggests vulnerable people are being exploited and groomed to carry out drug dealing on behalf of the line. They are taking all the risks and their exploiters are making big profits."
