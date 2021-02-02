Teenagers among suspected trafficking victims in Bedworth
Two teenagers are among three suspected victims of modern slavery found at a property in Warwickshire.
The Vietnamese nationals were found at an address on Bulkington Road in Bedworth on Monday and have since been safeguarded by police.
The three may have been trafficked to the UK "for the purposes of criminal exploitation", police said.
No arrests have been made. Police said they were "committed" to tackling modern slavery in the county.
"It is extremely sad slavery still exists with vulnerable people being made to work in forced labour, criminality and domestic servitude," Det Insp Dave Andrews, the force's lead on modern slavery and human trafficking, said.
"Modern slavery is happening in Warwickshire; it is often a hidden crime where the vulnerable victims feel isolated and are not sure where to turn for help."
