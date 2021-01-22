BBC News

Covid-19: Duchess of Cambridge thanks retired nurses on video call

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightKensington Palace/PA Wire
image captionThe Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the Nursing Now campaign, which aims to raise the profile of nurses globally

Two nurses who came out of retirement to volunteer for the Covid-19 vaccination programme have been praised by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Caroline Rudd and Judith Smith, who met when they began their training in 1978, have been helping carry out vaccinations in care homes.

The nurses were among staff from University Hospital in Coventry who spoke to the royal on a video call.

The duchess heard how "incredibly difficult" the pandemic had been.

Ms Smith, who retired three years ago and had returned to work for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust (UHCW), said it was an "honour" to be thanked by the duchess, adding "it makes it all worthwhile".

"It's nice to be recognised," said Ms Smith. "It is particularly great to know we've touched individual patients' lives."

image copyrightNHS England handout
image captionFriends Caroline Rudd and Judith Smith, who qualified together in 1978 and retired in 2018, have been vaccinating care home residents

During Tuesday's video call, the duchess also praised the actions of a senior nurse for "going the extra mile" after hearing he had held a dying patient's hand and played his favourite band Bon Jovi after his wife could not make it to his bedside.

Vasu Lingappa jokingly told her the patient's wife had wanted him to sing but that he had declined because of his strong Asian accent and played it off his phone.

He also told the duchess that working through the pandemic had been "tough".

"We are nurses working in critical care for 30 years, 35 years, 40 years - so there is nothing they haven't seen, but this is unprecedented," he said.

Speaking from the Queen's Norfolk residence Sandringham, the duchess asked the nurses: "How are everyone's spirits?"

Professor Nina Morgan, UHCW chief nursing officer, replied some nurses were finding it "incredibly difficult".

"When I'm walking round the ward and speaking to nurses, there are some who are absolutely visibly distressed and upset by what they're seeing and what they're experiencing," she said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: William and Kate video call key workers' children

    Published
    8 April 2020

  • Coronavirus: William and Kate hear from emergency workers

    Published
    5 days ago

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.