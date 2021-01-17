Coventry stabbing: Teenager in critical condition
A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in Coventry.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to George Elliot Road in the city at 19:15 GMT on Saturday after reports a 19-year-old had been attacked.
A police forensics team has been combing the scene and CCTV is also being reviewed.
The victim was described as being "critical but stable".
