Man admits arson after Coventry flat fire

Published
image copyrightLangar Aid
image captionThe Langar Aid charity thanked residents who helped give refreshments at the scene

A man has admitted deliberately starting a fire at a block of flats.

About 40 firefighters tackled the severe blaze at a 14th-floor flat in Wellington Street, Hillfields, Coventry, in September.

Abdu Aden, of Wellington Street, Coventry, pleaded guilty to two counts of arson with intent/recklessness to endanger life and one of possession of a bladed article.

The 23-year-old is due to be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 20 January.

