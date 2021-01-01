New Year: Twin calves born in different years
Twin calves were born in different years when their mother gave birth on either side of midnight.
Dairy farmer Charlie Goadby said Jana gave birth to the first calf at about 23:40 GMT on New Year's Eve.
He said he found the "second surprise" of the night when he returned to check on the new arrival at his Warwickshire farm.
Mr Goadby has asked followers of his farming blog to choose names for the pair.
'Great end, great start'
Mr Goadby, who runs the family farm near Nuneaton with his brothers, said Eve was the favourite name so far for the 2020 calf and Hope for her younger sister.
He said the births felt hopeful after a "terrible" year for many people.
"It felt like a great way to end the year and a fantastic way to start the new one", he said.
Mr Goadby, who runs a blog called This Farm Life, said twin births were not uncommon but not all were detected by scans.
"I see it every day but it never ceases to amaze me," he said.
