Covid-19: Coventry and Warwickshire move to tier 4
The decision to move Warwickshire into tier four seemed "inevitable", the leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council has said.
The whole county and Coventry will be covered by England's strictest measures from 00:01 GMT on Thursday.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the changes in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.
Tony Jefferson, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said it was particularly concerning for businesses.
It is only a few weeks since politicians in the area had threatened legal action over the move to tier three, but since then rates have risen across England, largely driven by a new, more transmissible variant of Covid-19.
Cllr Jefferson said it was "disappointing" that cases have been "increasing steadily across the district", but added it had "done well to keep it at bay to some extent and not see the rapid case rises seen in other parts of the county".
In the seven days to 25 December, Stratford-upon-Avon saw the rate of new infections rise to 174.5 per 100,000 people - up from 146.0 a week earlier.
Over the same period, the rate in Coventry rose from 226.6 to 239.8, while in Nuneaton and Bedworth it rose from 215.6 to 254.1.
Within the county, only Warwick saw a small drop in cases.
'No choice'
Early in the pandemic, it was forecast Stratford-upon-Avon's economy would be among the worst affected in the country, due to its reliance on the hospitality and tourism industries.
"Being put into the highest tier is of continued concern for the area, in particular our businesses, but with transmission rates of the virus increasing across the country there was an inevitability about the decision," Cllr Jefferson said.
"The latest figures for positive cases and hospital beds with Covid-19 patients leave us with no choice but to accept tier four."
Nearby authorities in Birmingham, the Black Country, Solihull and Staffordshire are also entering tier four.
What are the restrictions in tier four?
- Residents should stay at home, unless they have a "reasonable excuse" such as work, education, exercise or food shopping
- All non-essential shops must close
- Hairdressers and nail bars must close
- Indoor entertainment venues must close
- Gyms and indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts and dance studios must close
- You cannot meet other people indoors, unless you live with them or they are part of your support bubble
- People should not leave tier four areas or travel abroad, except for limited reasons (including work and education)
- Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are only allowed in exceptional circumstances
"Clinically extremely vulnerable" people in tier four areas are advised to stay at home "as much as possible". The government says if they can't work from home, they shouldn't go to work.
What can you do in tier four?
Activities still allowed include:
- Meeting one other person from another household in an open public space, if you are both alone
- Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine
- Outdoor pools, playgrounds, sports courts, golf courses and horse riding centres can open
- You can leave home for work, education, training, childcare and for medical appointments and emergencies
- Communal religious worship
- Support bubbles are still allowed and children can move between separated parents
