Warwickshire PC dismissed for 'inappropriate sexual conduct'
A Warwickshire Police officer has been dismissed for "inappropriate sexual conduct and language" towards female police staff.
PC Neil Ward repeatedly made unwanted sexualised comments and actions towards colleagues, the force said.
A misconduct hearing found all the allegations against him proven and concluded they amounted to gross misconduct.
The 41-year-old was dismissed without notice.
PC Ward had worked for the force for 16 years, most recently in south Warwickshire.
The hearing decided he had breached several standards of professional behaviour including respect, equality and discreditable conduct.
He will also be put on the College of Policing's barred list.
Supt Warren Little said: "This type of behaviour in the workplace is wholly unacceptable and has no place in Warwickshire Police.
"The independent panel agreed and dismissed the officer without notice."
