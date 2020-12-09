BBC News

Covid-19: Stratford-upon-Avon council drops legal action over tier 3

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image captionStratford-upon-Avon's economy is expected to be among the worst affected in the UK

A council has said it will not be pursuing legal action over the government's decision to put it into tier three.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council had threatened to start judicial review proceedings, saying the area did not deserve to face the strictest measures

Following a response from the government, it said it would not take the action any further.

It said it still hoped to be moved when tiers are reviewed on 16 December.

Early in the pandemic, it was forecast Stratford-upon-Avon's economy would be among the worst affected in the country, due to its reliance on the hospitality and tourism industries.

It was placed in tier three as part of a cluster which included the whole of Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionCouncil leader Tony Jefferson says he hopes the hospitality industry can benefit from more trade before Christmas

In its response, the council said the government stood by its decision, which it made to avoid a "patchwork quilt" of restrictions which would have been "confusing for the public and led to a lack of compliance".

But, the government also said, it would be assessing each area individually on their own merits when it reviews the tiers next week.

Tony Jefferson, leader of the Conservative-run council, said he was "satisfied" the government had listened to its concerns, and while it had not "achieved the immediate result that we had hoped for" it had been appropriate to raise the challenge.

Any further challenge, he said, would also not be heard before the tier review.

He added the council would be meeting with the government and other Warwickshire authorities later this week, and would be asking for Stratford-upon-Avon to be moved out of tier three "to allow for our hospitality industry to salvage some trade ahead of Christmas".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Lockdown rules: What Covid tier is your area in and what are the restrictions?

    Published
    21 hours ago

  • Why is my area in a higher tier?

    Published
    7 days ago

  • Warwickshire businesses 'devastated' by tier three move

    Published
    27 November

  • Coronavirus restrictions: Why is so much of the North and Midlands in tier 3?

    Published
    27 November

  • Coronavirus: Stratford-upon-Avon's tourism trade hit hard by lockdown

    Published
    2 May