Patrick Reilly banned after crashing car into Warwickshire river
- Published
A drink-driver who crashed his car into a river, trapping him inside, has been disqualified.
A member of the public had to smash open a window of Bernard Reilly's BMW X5 to free him from his vehicle in Withybrook, Warwickshire.
The 48-year-old from Rugby denied being drunk at the time of the crash in the early hours of 22 December.
He was found guilty of drink-driving at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday and banned from driving for 20 months.
Reilly, of Parkfield Road, was also fined £576 and ordered to pay £1,520 in costs.
Warwickshire Police said officers were alerted to the crash at 01:50 GMT when a member of the public saw the car partly submerged in the river.
