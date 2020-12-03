BBC News

Patrick Reilly banned after crashing car into Warwickshire river

image copyrightWarwickshire Police
image captionBernard Reilly was locked inside his car after the crash

A drink-driver who crashed his car into a river, trapping him inside, has been disqualified.

A member of the public had to smash open a window of Bernard Reilly's BMW X5 to free him from his vehicle in Withybrook, Warwickshire.

The 48-year-old from Rugby denied being drunk at the time of the crash in the early hours of 22 December.

He was found guilty of drink-driving at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday and banned from driving for 20 months.

Reilly, of Parkfield Road, was also fined £576 and ordered to pay £1,520 in costs.

Warwickshire Police said officers were alerted to the crash at 01:50 GMT when a member of the public saw the car partly submerged in the river.

