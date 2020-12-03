Portraits of 'everyday heroes' in Coventry shop windows
Twenty-one "everyday heroes" have had their portraits displayed after being recognised for their community work.
More than 100 people were nominated by friends or neighbours for the #OurCovHeroes campaign, Coventry City of Culture Trust said.
They include those who helped the homeless and a food business owner who delivered free meals for NHS staff.
Everyone nominated will have a bauble featuring their name on Christmas trees in the city centre.
The trust, which launched the campaign in the summer, said the 21 were "recognised for their acts of kindness" and demonstrated the number of "incredible everyday heroes" in the city.
As well as the portraits taken by a photographer, city centre windows will also feature illustrations of five of the 21, created by an artist.
One of the five, Inderjit Singh, worked "flat out last winter hosting the Coventry Emergency Shelter", which looked after up to 20 rough sleepers each night, the trust said.
The 21 include Kelly Iles, owner of The Barn Kitchen, who delivered 60,500 free meals to local hospitals during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Care worker Lisa Chant is recognised after she "went the extra mile" to make sure a resident's husband could spend time with his wife before she died.
Another of the five, Loraine Masiya Mponela, is recognised for her work as chairperson of Coventry Asylum and Refugee Action Group (CARAG).
She said: "Nobody sets off to be recognised especially if it's to do with undoing injustices.
"I am proud of my community and this award for me is a celebration of all the work CARAG does."
Ten-year-old Evie Barriscale will also have her illustration in shop windows after making magnets and key rings to help raise money for the Children's Air Ambulance.
The 21 were selected by young people from the Coventry youth activist group and Belgrade Theatre.
