Covid-19: Stratford-upon-Avon council takes legal action over Tier 3
A council is challenging the government's decision to put it into tier three after the current lockdown restrictions end.
Stratford-on-Avon District Council said it had sent a judicial review pre-action letter to the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Tony Jefferson, leader of the Conservative-run council, said it was not "an action we take lightly".
He said the data did not "warrant" the area being place in tier three.
According to official figures, in the week to 27 November the rate of infection for Stratford-upon-Avon was 74.6.
The area was in tier one before before England's second lockdown was introduced.
Mr Jefferson said the decision to put the Stratford district in tier three "therefore appears arbitrary and irrational".
"It is very disappointing that the government did not use much greater granularity in deciding on tiers," he said.
"I know that they have looked at a number of factors including the rates in all age groups, particularly older people who are more vulnerable to the virus; and we have to take into consideration the pressure on our local hospitals and NHS services.
"However, none of the metrics for our district warrant it being placed in tier three."
Mr Jefferson said hospitality businesses were "devastated" at being placed into the highest tier and the prospect of a review by 16 December was "no consolation".
The district forms part of a sub-regional group for the purposes of being placed into tier three, which includes the rest of the county, together with Coventry and Solihull.
Infection rates for Nuneaton and Bedworth, in the county's north, was 207, the North Warwickshire district was 205.3, Solihull 159, Coventry 177.9, Rugby 152.4 and Warwick 105.
It has previously been reported Stratford had the lowest average case rate of any area in the country being placed into tier three.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been asked to comment.
