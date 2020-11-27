Coventry death prompts murder investigation
A man has died after a serious assault in Coventry, prompting a murder investigation.
The 74-year-old died in hospital on Thursday night following disorder in Milverton Road in the city at about 17:00 GMT.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
West Midlands Police says inquiries are ongoing as officers attempt to establish the circumstances that led to the death.
Det Insp Wes Martin said he was keen to hear from anyone who was in the Milverton Road area at the time and witnessed the incident
