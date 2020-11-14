Car carrying children rams into police in pursuit near Northampton
A woman driving a suspected stolen Range Rover with children inside rammed into two police cars during a pursuit.
The Central Motorways Policing Group (CMPG) said the Evoque was being pursued near Solihull in the West Midlands.
As officers tried to stop the vehicle near Northampton, it rammed into two police cars shortly before 01:00 GMT.
A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, CMPG added.
In a tweet, Warwickshire Police officers who assisted the pursuit said the youngsters were "thankfully unhurt".
