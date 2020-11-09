Babacar Diagne: Three teenagers deny Coventry murder
- Published
Three teenagers have denied murdering a 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed.
Babacar Diagne was found collapsed on grassland in Wood End, Coventry, on 5 February.
He had been stabbed multiple times, a post-mortem examination found.
The accused, a 17-year-old youth and two boys of 16 who are all male and cannot be named because of their ages, entered their pleas at Coventry Crown Court.
They are due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 16 November for trial.
