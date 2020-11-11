Jaydon James: Two jailed for Coventry teen gang murder
Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a 16-year-old boy amid a "feud" between gangs.
Jaydon James, known as JJ, died in hospital shortly after being stabbed in Wood End, Coventry, in November 2018.
At Warwick Crown Court, Abdirazac Hussein Abdi, 21, and Frank Kenfack, 18, were found guilty of his murder.
Sentencing on Wednesday, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said the killing was "as close to an execution as could be imagined".
He said the killers had abided by a "distorted and immoral code" in a gang which had extreme violence as its hallmark.
Describing the machete used to stab Jaydon in the back as he tried to run from his attackers, the judge added: "Any form of strike with that was close to certain to result in death.
"The injury sustained was horrific."
Prosecutors said the attack followed feuding and "serious violence" involving the RB7 and C2 gangs whose names referenced local postcodes.
At trial, QC Michael Burrows told the court the C2 gang's "perceived territory" was the CV2 postcode area, which included Wood End, while RB7's members came from areas in and around Coventry city centre.
The trial heard that two months before his death, Jaydon told his mother that members of RB7 wanted to assault him.
On the night of Jaydon's murder, Mr Burrows said, RB7 members drove to the Wood End area looking for C2 members following previous clashes.
Prosecutors maintained Abdi had revenge as a motive after being shot in "C2 territory" in 2018.
Mr Burrows said the defendants were in a black Peugeot car and armed with knives when they spotted and chased Jaydon and two of his friends, who were also stabbed.
West Midlands Police said Jaydon was not thought to be a specific target.
"I don't believe that Jaydon was targeted that night, he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and his killers were simply out for revenge," said Det Insp Stuart Mobberley.
Kenfack, 18, of no fixed address, and Abdi, of Foleshill Road, Coventry, were also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Abdi, said to be a senior member of the RB7 gang, was ordered to serve a minimum term of 23 years, with Kenfack serving a minimum of 17.
A third defendant, Bongani Ngozi, 18, of Hinckley, Leicestershire, who had faced the same charges, was acquitted of all.
Jurors were told they were the second panel to be sworn in to try the case, after an original trial was abandoned due to March's Covid-19 lockdown.
In a statement released by West Midlands Police, Jaydon's mother said: "I won't see my son grow into a man, for him to have a career, to grow as a person."
His grandmother described him as a "cheeky charmer".
Jaydon's friends who were hurt in the attack received hospital treatment and were released.
