Anthony Russell: Coventry murder suspect arrested
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following three deaths.
Anthony Russell, 38, was being sought by police after a mother and son were killed in Coventry earlier this week and a third body was discovered on Thursday.
David and Julie Williams were found dead on consecutive days at separate flats in Coventry.
The third victim has been identified as 31-year-old Nichola McGregor from Leamington Spa.
Mr Russell was found in a car parked in Staffordshire at about 04:00 GMT, police said.
The red Ford C-Max car, which police said was stolen in a car-jacking in Leamington Spa on Wednesday, was found in a lane in the village of Rolleston-on-Dove, near Burton upon Trent.
Mr Russell is also being held on suspicion of stealing the car.
"The deaths of three people in the Midlands region this week have been shocking and devastating for the families involved," Assistant Chief Constable Mark Payne, from West Midlands Police, said.
"We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our appeals for information, but although we have a suspect in custody, our investigation must now establish exactly what has happened."
The force launched an appeal to trace Mr Russell following the deaths of 32-year-old David Williams, who was found at a flat in Riley Square, Coventry, at about 23:30 on Monday and his mother, Julie, who was found at an address nearby the day before.
He was linked to Ms McGregor's death after her body was discovered in grassland on Newbold Comyn, Leamington Spa, at about midday on Thursday, although police did not reveal how they were connected.
Following the discovery, police launched an appeal for help to trace Mr Russell, who they said was a rough sleeper known to frequent the Coventry and Warwickshire areas.
West Midlands Police said Mr Russell would be questioned on Friday.
