Third body found in hunt for Coventry double murder suspect
- Published
A third body has been found as police hunt for a double murder suspect.
West Midlands Police said they are working to establish if the body of a woman found in Leamington Spa is linked to suspect Anthony Russell, 38, who is wanted over two other deaths.
David and Julie Williams were found dead a day after each other in their respective flats in Coventry.
The force said at about 12:00 GMT officers found the third body on Newbold Comyn near Leamington.
"We have information which suggests Mr Russell may be connected to the death," a statement said.
"Anyone who sees him has been asked not to approach him but to contact 999 immediately."
David Williams, 32, was found at a flat in Riley Square, Coventry, at about 23:30 on Monday. He was last seen on 20 October and reported missing on Saturday.
His mother, Julie Williams, 58, was found at her flat at Emily Smith House, also in Riley Square, just before 23:00 on Sunday.
Post-mortem examinations are due to take place.
Assistant Chief Constable Jayne Meir said: "I can't stress enough how important it us that we find and arrest Mr Russell."
She added: "We know he sometimes sleeps rough, and is a drug user.
"It's early in the investigation, but we have information to suggest that Mr Russell may be linked to the death of the woman found near Leamington."
