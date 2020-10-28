BBC News

Massive monsters lurk on Coventry rooftops

image captionSome of the monsters will be illuminated to add to the spooky experience

Massive monsters are lurking on rooftops in Coventry.

The monsters can be found at some of the city's landmarks, including Coventry University and at the transport museum.

The eight inflatable "mischievous monsters" designed by artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas are part of the city's Halloween entertainments.

image captionChildren are encourged to find all the "mischievous brutes"

The free trail is to encourage people to enjoy the spooky season in a safe and socially distanced way.

A map can be downloaded from the council's website for people to follow and they will remain on display until 31 October.

image captionMonster hands appear over the side of the Belgrade Theatre
image captionThe monsters were designed by artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas
image captionFamilies are encouraged to take on the role of "monster detectives," the council said
image captionA large orange monster can be seen at Coventry University

