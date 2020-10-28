Massive monsters lurk on Coventry rooftops
Massive monsters are lurking on rooftops in Coventry.
The monsters can be found at some of the city's landmarks, including Coventry University and at the transport museum.
The eight inflatable "mischievous monsters" designed by artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas are part of the city's Halloween entertainments.
The free trail is to encourage people to enjoy the spooky season in a safe and socially distanced way.
A map can be downloaded from the council's website for people to follow and they will remain on display until 31 October.
