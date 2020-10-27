Family pays tribute to girl, 11, hit by car in Coventry
An 11-year-old girl who died four days after being hit by a car was "the best daughter anyone could ever have," her family has said in a tribute.
She has been named by police as Isabelle Boshell.
She was struck by a Toyota Verso on Tamworth Road, Coventry, on 22 October, and died in hospital on Monday.
In a statement released by the West Midlands force, Isabelle's family said she "meant a lot to everyone and lived life to the full".
The tribute continued: "Isabelle was a loving daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter and sister.
"She was loved by her friends, family and adored by her dog and cat whom she loved.
"She was learning to play the guitar and was a unique individual who loved to set her own trends."
Police said the Toyota's driver remained at the scene and needed medical treatment, and was due to be spoken to in due course.
Officers want to hear from any witnesses yet to come forward.
