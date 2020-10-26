Coventry murder police seek missing man after mother's death
- Published
A murder investigation is under way following the discovery of a woman's body at her home.
Julie Williams, 58, was found at her flat on Riley Square, Coventry, just before 23:00 GMT on Sunday amid concerns for her welfare.
West Midlands Police is trying to find her son, David Williams, 32, who lived with his mother and has been missing for six days.
The force says he is being treated as a missing person and not a suspect.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said officers were working to understand whether Mr Williams's disappearance was "in any way linked" to his mother's death.
He was last seen on Tuesday 20 October and reported missing to police on Saturday 24 October.
The cause of Mrs Williams's death is not yet known, say police, adding a post-mortem examination is due on Tuesday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk