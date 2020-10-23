Appeal over Coventry City FC promotion disorder
Police investigating disorder among hundreds of fans celebrating Coventry City FC's promotion have so far arrested or interviewed 19 people in connection.
Several hundred people gathered in Broadgate in Coventry city centre in June, with bottles and missiles thrown.
The force said it had identified 25 of 26 people it wished to trace as part of its probe.
A CCTV image has been released in a bid to identify the outstanding suspect.
Police said the appeal was connected to an "active part" of the disorder.
The force said it was also still investigating reports that the disorder broke out after fans were approached by two men who brandished a knife.
In addition to the 19, a further six people identified by police are due to be spoken to during the next week.
All those questioned so far have been released under investigation.
