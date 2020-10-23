BBC News

Girl, 11, seriously hurt in Coventry car crash

An 11-year-old girl suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" when she was hit by a car.

A Toyota Verso struck the pedestrian on Tamworth Road, near the junction of Waste Lane, in Coventry at 18:10 BST on Thursday.

The girl remains in hospital in a serious condition, West Midlands Police says.

According to the force, the 53-year-old driver remained at the scene and also required medical attention.

Officers are due to speak to him.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the girl was in a critical condition when crews arrived.

Bystanders had begun performing CPR, it said, when staff took over and administered life support.

A spokesperson said her injuries were potentially life-threatening.

Police are appealing for information and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

