Girl, 11, seriously hurt in Coventry car crash
An 11-year-old girl suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" when she was hit by a car.
A Toyota Verso struck the pedestrian on Tamworth Road, near the junction of Waste Lane, in Coventry at 18:10 BST on Thursday.
The girl remains in hospital in a serious condition, West Midlands Police says.
According to the force, the 53-year-old driver remained at the scene and also required medical attention.
Officers are due to speak to him.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the girl was in a critical condition when crews arrived.
Bystanders had begun performing CPR, it said, when staff took over and administered life support.
A spokesperson said her injuries were potentially life-threatening.
Police are appealing for information and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
