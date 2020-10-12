Man denies murdering Anil Vegad at Coventry home
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man at the home they shared in Coventry.
Police found the body of 57-year-old Anil Vegad at the property in Eden Street on 1 June. He had been stabbed.
Matthew Chibnall was charged with his murder after handing himself in to police later the same day.
The 54-year-old, who was remanded into custody at Warwick Crown Court on Monday, will stand trial there on 9 November.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk