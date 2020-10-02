Woman's son and ex-husband deny Leamington Spa murder
A woman's son and ex-husband have pleaded not guilty to her murder.
Balvinder Gahir, 54, was found with serious head injuries at a property on Valley Road in Lillington, Leamington Spa, on 24 August.
She was discovered shortly after 02:30 BST and pronounced dead at the scene.
Jasbinder Gahir, 57, and Rohan Gahir, 23, both of Church View in Maidenhead, denied murder at Warwick Crown Court and a trial has been scheduled for 25 January.
