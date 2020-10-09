Ramani Morgan: Teenager jailed for murdering aspiring footballer
A teenager who stabbed a 16-year-old aspiring footballer to death in an "unwarranted and vicious" attack outside a house party has jailed for a minimum of 17 years.
Ramani Morgan died in hospital after being found with four stab wounds in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 February.
Sukhbir Phull, 18, was convicted last month of murdering the former Aston Villa academy player.
A judge said he showed "not one shred of regret" for murdering Ramani.
At Warwick Crown Court, Phull, of Binley Road in Coventry, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years.
The court heard Ramani, who was from Erdington in Birmingham, was initially attacked outside a house party in nearby Chandos Street.
Phull, who had not been invited to the party, had drunk spirits and taken cannabis before attacking Ramani, who had only arrived half an hour earlier, and chased him to Clay Lane.
Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said Phull carried "a huge lethal knife" because he "thought it was a good idea and because you would be able to readily resort to its use with lethal force should you deem it necessary".
"You did not give evidence. This court has heard not one word from you to justify or explain why you carried and used a lethal weapon," he said.
Ramani's family described him as a humble, popular boy who was "totally focused on football" and played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Walsall and Aston Villa.
"In reality justice cannot be done in this case. No sentence will ever be enough and nothing can bring Ramani back or ease our pain," they said.
A second defendant, aged 17 and who cannot be named, was cleared of murder at an earlier hearing.
