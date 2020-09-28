Coventry boy, 16, stabbed to death in 'gang feud' Published duration 38 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Jaydon James died after being attacked in Coventry in November 2018

A 16-year-old was stabbed to death after armed gang members involved in an "ongoing feud" drove to a rival group's territory, a court heard.

Jaydon James, from Coventry, died after being attacked in Wood End in the city in November 2018.

Abdirazac Hussein Abdi, 20, Bongani Ngozi, 18, and Frank Kenfack, 18, deny murder.

One of the accused men was shot before and after Jaydon was stabbed, Warwick Crown Court was told.

The C2 gang's "perceived territory" was the CV2 postcode, which includes Wood End, while RB7's members came from areas in and around Coventry city centre, prosecution QC Michael Burrows said.

Alleging the three had acted together to murder Jaydon, the prosecutor said the teenager was with friends in the Wood End area on 24 November.

He said: "A black Peugeot car pulled up near them, some men ran from the car and chased Jaydon and his friends.

"Many of his friends got away but Jaydon James did not."

Mr Burrows said the boy ran down a drive by the side of a church, adding: "Those chasing him caught him and stabbed him."

Two friends suffered slash wounds, the court heard. Prosecutors allege CCTV evidence shows Mr Kenfack, of no fixed address, was a passenger in the Peugeot.

Mr Abdi, of Foleshill Road, Coventry, is alleged to have had revenge as a motive after being shot in "C2 territory" in 2018.

Mr Ngozi, of Rosemary Way, Hinckley, was detained by police who recovered a phone containing web searches allegedly related to the stabbing.

Jurors were told they were the second panel to be sworn in, after a trial was abandoned due to March's Covid-19 lockdown.

Two months before his death, the court heard, Jaydon had told his mother RB7 members wanted to assault him.

Mr Burrows added: "Later he told her he had been robbed by lads from RB7."

The three men deny murder and two counts of wounding with intent.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk