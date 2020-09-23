Thousands of canisters found after M6 crash near Corley Published duration 48 minutes ago

image copyright Warwickshire Police image caption Warwickshire Police said the smell of cannabis prompted officers to search a car, while canisters were also later found at a storage unit

Thousands of canisters of nitrous oxide have been uncovered by police responding to a crash on the M6.

The collision involved two vehicles near Corley Services in Warwickshire on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the smell of cannabis prompted officers to search a car. Inside they found 6,000 canisters, cannabis and other paraphernalia.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

A further warrant carried out at a Birmingham storage unit revealed 15,000 canisters of nitrous oxide.