Three men hurt in Coventry shooting

image caption Part of Far Gosford Street has been cordoned off for a forensic examination

Three men have been shot in what police described as an act of "outrageous violence".

Two of the victims suffered serious injuries in the attack on Far Gosford Street, Coventry, at about 22:15 GMT on Thursday.

They were taken to hospital along with a third man, who had more minor injuries.

West Midlands Police said it wanted to hear from anyone who saw a dark coloured vehicle leaving the scene.

The road has been cordoned off for a forensic examination.

image caption Two of the three men who were shot have suffered serious injuries and all have been taken to hospital

"This was outrageous violence on the streets of the city centre and we're doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice," Supt Paul Minor said.

"We'll be stepping up patrols in the area over the coming days."

