Players and staff isolate amid Coventry United FC Covid outbreak Published duration 44 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Coventry United FC are based at Butts Park Arena in the Spon End area of the city

A football club has had to isolate its entire squad as well as its staff after a coronavirus outbreak.

Coventry United FC said it had found "numerous" positive Covid-19 cases and had had to postpone two matches.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a player and member of staff had reported symptoms last week and matches would be off until at least Saturday.

In a statement, the club said it was a "sad time" for players and fans but health was "of paramount importance".

image copyright Getty Images image caption The club said it found "numerous" cases after a player and member of staff reported symptoms

The Midland League Premier Division club postponed its match with Newark Football Club last week as well as an FA Cup match against Evesham United.

As a result, the Coventry squad has had to drop out of the competition and the Evesham side received a bye through to the next round.

An Evesham United spokesperson said it was "certainly not the way we would want to progress".

Valerie DeSouza, Coventry City Council's Public Health consultant, said the council was "happy" with the measures the football club had put in place.

"The club is working proactively with Public Health and Public Health England to tackle the outbreak," she said.

The club added its women's team was not affected by the outbreak.