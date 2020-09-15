E-scooter trial put on hold in Coventry five days after rollout Published duration 40 minutes ago

image copyright AFP image caption Up to 10,000 e-scooters are due to be deployed across the West Midlands over the course of the trial

A 12-month trial of e-scooters has been paused five days into the scheme due to people riding them on pavements.

However Coventry City Council has raised safety concerns amid reports they were being used in pedestrianised areas - against guidelines.

The authority made the decision to put the trial on hold while it reviews how e-scooters can be used "appropriately".

"The trial has been introduced to identify the safest way that e-scooters can be used going forward so it's right to pause the scheme if concerns are being raised," a council spokesperson said.

image caption West Midlands Mayor Andy Street launched the e-scooters in Birmingham on 10 September

In the first few days of the trial, the authority said the e-scooters, provided by Swedish company Voi, has been "extremely popular" with more than 5,000 rides being taken in the city.

"The initial take-up has been encouraging but we need to ensure that the safety of all people using the city centre is protected and that the e-scooters are used in the proper way, hence our decision to pause the pilot until systems are improved," the spokesperson added.

Although some electric scooters can exceed 30mph (48.3km/h), the ones unveiled by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) last week are limited to 15.5mph (24.9km/h).

TfWM said they are allowed on any 30mph or less road and a reduced speed limit of 5mph would be applicable in pedestrianised areas.

A Voi spokesperson said they regretted the decision to pause its service in Coventry but the company was "looking forward to resuming the service with enhanced measures in place to address the early observations from the trial".

The e-scooter trial is still operating in Birmingham and is due to be rolled out elsewhere across the region in the coming months.