Coronavirus: Coventry University students join virtual freshers' fair Published duration 10 minutes ago

image caption About 30,000 students are set to arrive at the university as England introduces tighter restrictions in the face of a national spike in coronavirus cases

Coventry University has introduced a virtual freshers' fair in a bid to keep new students "Covid safe".

Students have started to return to universities across the country, but the 2020 intake face a very different experience to their predecessors.

Government advisors have warned "significant outbreaks" are likely as students start the new academic year.

In Coventry, students are being are being encouraged to join societies, sports clubs and campaigns online.

They will also be able to book slots for a much-reduced traditional freshers' fair, which will feature a handful of stalls.

Favour Sanusi, from the students' union, said students were being "strongly" advised not to buy wristbands or activity passes to parties or other events.

"We do have our official freshers' pass - we have ensured that all activities are adherent to government guidelines," she said.

Instead of club nights, the pass will give students access to "Covid-safe" experiences such as dining and crazy golf.

But there is a fear non-official events could pose more of a risk.

About 30,000 students are set to arrive at Coventry University over the coming days.

Fewer classes

Recent government data suggests a recent rise in coronavirus cases across the country has mainly been in the 20-29 age group.

Government guidance has called on universities to identify "safer social activities" and create Covid-secure campus bars and students' unions where they can socialise.

New measures in Coventry include smaller and fewer classes and student bubbles. Many of the lectures will also be happening online.

Provost Ian Dunn said: "We've put an awful lot of measure in place to make sure both the teaching and the social interactions are as controlled and as measured as possible.

"Education needs to get back to some sort of normality now."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk