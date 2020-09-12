Coventry flats fire: Arson arrest after blaze in Hillfields Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Langar Aid image caption The Langar Aid charity thanked residents who helped give refreshments at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a block of flats in Coventry.

About 40 firefighters tackled the severe blaze, which was contained to a 14th-floor flat in Wellington Street, Hillfields, the fire service said.

Four people were assessed by paramedics but discharged at the scene.

West Midlands Police said a 23-year-old man remained in custody after the fire, which started at about 21:00 BST on Friday.

The cause of the blaze at the 17-floor Thomas King House is being investigated.

Rob Davis from West Midlands Fire Service said a rest centre was set up nearby for some of the residents.

He said crews attended the fire within five minutes and eight engines from across the West Midlands were at the scene.

Eight firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went inside the building and were able to tackle the blaze "relatively quickly", Mr Davis added.

Helpers from Langar Aid gave refreshments to residents and emergency workers.

Afta Kaur from the charity praised the community spirit.

"When we started serving refreshments the local public came forward and they wanted to help as well," she said.

