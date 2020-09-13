Warwickshire million-brick prayer monument given approval Published duration 16 minutes ago

image copyright Snug Architects image caption The project had been crowdfunded and "crowd-created" said Richard Gamble

A 169ft (51m) national prayer monument to be built with a million bricks has been given final planning permission.

The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer will be built between the M6 and M42 motorways near Coleshill, Warwickshire, with construction due to start in 2021.

The monument will be more than double the size of the Angel of the North.

Richard Gamble, a former chaplain to Leicester City Football Club, said it was "incredible" the final planning hurdles have been cleared.

Standing at 169ft, the arch will be visible from up to six miles away.

image copyright Infinity Labs image caption The site is set to open in 2022

Mr Gamble said he first had the idea for the project in 2004 after a calling from God.

The Christian landmark was granted permission by North Warwickshire Borough Council and the government ratifying the decision.

Each brick represents an individual prayer that has been answered for people across the country, Mr Gamble said.

Using an app, visitors will be able to hold smart phones against each brick to read personal stories.

Also included at the site will be a visitor centre, café, bookstore and a 24 hour on-site chaplaincy support service, providing about 20 full-time jobs.

"People have also been sending their prayer stories in from all over the world.

"Our desire is to create thought-provoking public art and offer a space for recreation and reflection for everyone," Mr Gamble added.

image copyright Infinity Labs image caption The project is set to create 20 full-time jobs

Related Topics Christianity

Coleshill