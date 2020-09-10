Covid-breach hugging councillor resigns from Coventry cabinet post Published duration 18 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

A councillor who was filmed flouting social distancing rules at a large gathering broken up by police has resigned from his cabinet role.

His actions came about week after residents in the area were warned about a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Coventry City Council said he would remain a councillor and thanked him for his work as a cabinet member.

West Midlands Police was called to the event in Edgwick Park on 23 August over concerns social distancing measures were not being adhered to.

Mr Khan, a Labour councillor, was also filmed receiving a garland and waving to the camera at the event, where people were seen playing volleyball.

Mr Khan resigned after being absent from a full council meeting on Tuesday

The opposition Conservative party said it was "incredibly difficult" for the council to send the message that residents should adhere to social distancing while Mr Khan remained in post, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

The council has said it was investigating the incident.

In a statement, council leader George Duggins said: "I would like to place on record the tremendous work Tariq has achieved over the last 18 months as cabinet member for communities and housing.

"He has worked hard and with officers has made some significant progress especially in the work around housing and homelessness during that time.

"I will not be making any further comment on this matter but will be announcing a replacement in the near future."

