Probe into Coventry councillor's Covid-breach hugs

image copyright LDRS image caption Tariq Khan was seen shaking hands and hugging people and receiving a garland

A Coventry councillor has been filmed flouting social distancing rules at a large gathering that was broken up by police.

Tariq Khan is seen shaking hands, hugging people, receiving a garland and saluting to the camera in Edgwick Park, Foleshill.

Police were called to the park, where games of volleyball also took place, over concerns about social distancing.

The council said it condemned the breach and was investigating.

A spokesman said: "The council has been made aware of the video, which clearly shows breaching of public health guidance by a cabinet member.

"As a public health body, the council condemns this behaviour and urges everybody to follow the rules and guidance which are in place to limit the transmission of the Covid-19 virus and keep people across the city as safe and well as possible during these challenging times."

West Midlands Police said it was called to a report of a large group of people in Edgwick Park at about 19:45 BST on 23 August amid concerns social distancing was not being adhered to.

"When officers attended they found that there were several groups playing volleyball," a spokesman said.

image copyright LDRS image caption The Labour councillor for Foleshill and cabinet member for communities and housing was absent from a full council meeting on Tuesday

Warnings were issued in the CV6 area, including Foleshill, last month after a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Councillor Khan, Labour councillor for Foleshill and cabinet member for communities and housing, was absent from a full council meeting on Tuesday where the matter was raised.

Councillor Glenn Williams asked whether the involvement of a councillor in such a gathering "undermined the message of this council" and meant he "should resign his position in the cabinet".

Councillor Kamran Caan, cabinet member for public health, said he accepted coronavirus was "very serious", adding that the guidelines were "very clear".

Councillor Khan has been approached for comment.

